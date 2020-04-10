Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru, parts of state; hailstorms reported in some areas

Intermittent thunderstorms lashing the city and adjoining districts since Sunday intensified on Thursday and lashed South-Eastern districts of Karnataka over three hours late in the evening. Various parts of Bengaluru witnessed hailstorms with heavy rainfall, according to meteorologists.

Officials from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) told DH that hailstorm was reported in parts of Nagarabhavi, Nayandahalli and around Kathriguppe.

"Nagarabhavi area received the highest 55.5 mm rainfall in BBMP limits followed by Vidyapeetha (45mm), Byatarayanapura, off Mysuru Road (44.5), Nayandahalli (43.5 mm) and Maruti Mandir near Vijayanagar (42.5 mm) until 9:30 pm," said an official from the Varuna Mitra wing of the KSNDMC.

BBMP officials said there were no rain-related complaints.

“As there are no vehicles and people on the streets, there is no call about flooding or waterlogging. However, we have received complaints about uprooting of trees and tree branches fall from Rajajinagar, Nagarabhavi, Chandra Layout areas. Prahari teams were deployed immediately to address the complaints,” said an official from the BBMP.