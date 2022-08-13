Hereditary cancers on the rise, says trustee of Bengaluru cancer hospital

Hereditary cancers on the rise, says Dr Srinath

Dr Srinath says the three-year-old research centre is conducting translational research to individualise medication and treatment for each patient

Navya P K
  Aug 13 2022
Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Basavanagudi is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a three-day celebration from August 13 to 15. The 520-bed charitable hospital has so far treated over 70,000 cancer patients, many of it for free or at subsidised rates.

Dr B S Srinath, the managing trustee of the Shankara Cancer Foundation, said the number of cancer cases has been increasing across the country.

“Reasons include lifestyle changes like lack of exercise, consuming pesticide-laden food, etc. Hereditary cancers are also becoming common. We are seeing more cases of young people being affected. However, many cancers are preventable as they are caused by tobacco and alcohol consumption, hepatitis, etc.”

The Foundation has been organising door-to-door cancer detection programmes in  Gauribidanur and Chintamani taluks of the Chikkaballapur district. Pre-cancer and cancer patients identified in these taluks are given free treatment.

Dr Srinath says the three-year-old research centre is conducting translational research to individualise medication and treatment for each patient.

“We have three cancer researchers, technologists as well as clinicians involved in research. The centre is also looking at  understanding the subtle changes happening in cancer cells, what makes certain tumours resistant to medication, etc.”

The Centre collaborates with institutions in India and abroad, like IISc and Nottingham University.

The Foundation’s upcoming hospital in Bhubaneswar, Bagchi Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital, will start functioning from 2024, Dr Srinath said. However, the hospital will start basic operations in July 2023, once the first phase of construction is completed. It is expected to cater to patients from states in the north and east India.

