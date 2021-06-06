Anand Mahindra's new name for 'silicon valley' B'luru

Here's Anand Mahindra's new name for erstwhile 'silicon valley' Bengaluru

Earlier this week, Anand Mahindra announced a competetion - arising out of his own annoyance at the 'wannabe' and 'derivative' title "silicon valley"

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 06 2021, 13:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2021, 14:29 ist
City skyline near Bagmane Tech Park. Credit: iStock Photo

India's growing tech hub Bengaluru had been christened the country's 'Silicon valley' for a long time, but that may soon change as auto industry tycoon Anand Mahindra has found an interesting name.

Earlier this week, Anand Mahindra announced a competetion - arising out of his own dislike at the 'wannabe' and 'derivative' title "silicon valley" to find a new, innovative, and true-to-Bengaluru name for the IT city.

Read more: Here's how Twitterati reacted to Anand Mahindra's 'Bengaluru title' contest

Mahindra, upon coming accross a news article about a Bengaluru-San Francisco flight calling it a 'shuttle between two high tech valleys' put up a contest on Twitter giving netizens a 48-hour window to come up with a better title. The winner would get a scale replica of the Pininfarina H2 Speed miniature car.

And the winning coinage was one that derived a name combining 'tech' and the Namma Bengaluru-character: "TecHalli"

'Halli' in Kannada means 'village' and many places in Bengaluru bear that as a suffix.

Mahindra also shared a Tweet saying that the city was originally a village and 'TecHalli' would be a reminder for everyone to remember their roots. The competition was also judged by Aadhaar architect Nandan Nilekani.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Silicon Valley of India
Silicon Valley
Anand Mahindra

What's Brewing

Why are some Covid test results false positives?

Why are some Covid test results false positives?

How granting a river ‘personhood’ could help protect it

How granting a river ‘personhood’ could help protect it

Portugal's post-Ronaldo era may have glitter in store

Portugal's post-Ronaldo era may have glitter in store

'Tumbbad 2' should have an explosive script: Sohum Shah

'Tumbbad 2' should have an explosive script: Sohum Shah

'I'm every woman, it's all in me'

'I'm every woman, it's all in me'

Misguided afforestation schemes offer little succour

Misguided afforestation schemes offer little succour

Olympics gave hope to Japan’s LGBTQ activists

Olympics gave hope to Japan’s LGBTQ activists

The future of CBD travel: Hop off metro, hop on tram

The future of CBD travel: Hop off metro, hop on tram

Odisha workers' healing touch for Covid patients

Odisha workers' healing touch for Covid patients

 