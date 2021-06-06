Here's Anand Mahindra's new name for erstwhile 'silicon valley' Bengaluru

India's growing tech hub Bengaluru had been christened the country's 'Silicon valley' for a long time, but that may soon change as auto industry tycoon Anand Mahindra has found an interesting name.
Earlier this week, Anand Mahindra announced a competetion - arising out of his own dislike at the 'wannabe' and 'derivative' title "silicon valley" to find a new, innovative, and true-to-Bengaluru name for the IT city.
Read more: Here's how Twitterati reacted to Anand Mahindra's 'Bengaluru title' contest
Mahindra, upon coming accross a news article about a Bengaluru-San Francisco flight calling it a 'shuttle between two high tech valleys' put up a contest on Twitter giving netizens a 48-hour window to come up with a better title. The winner would get a scale replica of the Pininfarina H2 Speed miniature car.
And the winning coinage was one that derived a name combining 'tech' and the Namma Bengaluru-character: "TecHalli"
We have a result: @NandanNilekani who agreed to be a co-judge shortlisted 4 entries and then we both converged on one entry from those that we thought was the most appropriate. And the winner is…(Drumroll please) ‘TecHalli’ submitted by @SrinivasPReddy 👏🏼👏🏼 (1/2) https://t.co/u6YQExBccL
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 4, 2021
'Halli' in Kannada means 'village' and many places in Bengaluru bear that as a suffix.
Mahindra also shared a Tweet saying that the city was originally a village and 'TecHalli' would be a reminder for everyone to remember their roots. The competition was also judged by Aadhaar architect Nandan Nilekani.
Perfect 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼. Bengaluru was a Halli(Village ) once upon a time...and transformed into a Silicon Valley . So TechHalli is a reminder to all of us that we should not forget our roots.
— Shobs (@Tobu98027951) June 4, 2021
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Why are some Covid test results false positives?
How granting a river ‘personhood’ could help protect it
Portugal's post-Ronaldo era may have glitter in store
'Tumbbad 2' should have an explosive script: Sohum Shah
'I'm every woman, it's all in me'
Misguided afforestation schemes offer little succour
Olympics gave hope to Japan’s LGBTQ activists
The future of CBD travel: Hop off metro, hop on tram
Odisha workers' healing touch for Covid patients