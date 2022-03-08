Hijab Row: Ban on gatherings around schools, colleges extended till March 22

Following protests over the hijab row in certain parts of the state, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant extended the prohibitory orders till March 22.

Earlier, the prohibitory orders were imposed for two weeks, till March 8.

According to the order, gatherings, agitations, protests and other peace disturbing activities within 200 meters of educational institutions across Bengaluru are banned.

In some places, protests had led to violence. The possibility of similar agitations/protests in Bengaluru city cannot be ruled out. It is essential to initiate proper security measures to maintain public peace and order, Pant's order said.

