Prohibitory orders extended till March 22 near schools

Hijab Row: Ban on gatherings around schools, colleges extended till March 22

Gatherings, agitations, protests and other peace disturbing activities within 200 meters of educational institutions across Bengaluru are banned

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 08 2022, 01:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 03:57 ist
Gatherings, agitations and protests within 200 meters of educational institutions are banned. Credit: DH Photo

Following protests over the hijab row in certain parts of the state, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant extended the prohibitory orders till March 22.

Earlier, the prohibitory orders were imposed for two weeks, till March 8.

According to the order, gatherings, agitations, protests and other peace disturbing activities within 200 meters of educational institutions across Bengaluru are banned.

In some places, protests had led to violence. The possibility of similar agitations/protests in Bengaluru city cannot be ruled out. It is essential to initiate proper security measures to maintain public peace and order, Pant's order said.

