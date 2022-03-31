HIV diagnostics free in govt hospitals

HIV diagnostics free in govt hospitals

Accordingly, diagnostic tests for HIV, x-ray, ultrasound, other tests and ART medicines will be free.

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS,
  • Mar 31 2022, 01:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 04:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

After Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society (KSAPS) noticed that certain government hospitals in the state were charging HIV patients for diagnostic tests, the State Health commissioner issued an order stating that all services should be provided free of cost.

Health Commissioner D Randeep has ordered that all HIV diagnostic services should be provided free of charge in all state-run hospitals. 

Accordingly, diagnostic tests for HIV, x-ray, ultrasound, other tests and ART medicines will be free. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

HIV
diagnostics
India News
health
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Action hero Bruce Willis to retire because of illness

Action hero Bruce Willis to retire because of illness

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

 