HIV diagnostics free in govt hospitals

After Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society (KSAPS) noticed that certain government hospitals in the state were charging HIV patients for diagnostic tests, the State Health commissioner issued an order stating that all services should be provided free of cost.

Health Commissioner D Randeep has ordered that all HIV diagnostic services should be provided free of charge in all state-run hospitals.

Accordingly, diagnostic tests for HIV, x-ray, ultrasound, other tests and ART medicines will be free.

