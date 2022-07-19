Hoax bomb threat to B'luru school was made by a student

Hoax bomb threat to Bengaluru school was made by a student

The Rajarajeshwari Nagar police investigating into the case have traced a boy who had sent the threatening email

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 19 2022, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 16:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The bomb threat email sent to a private school in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in South Bengaluru was made by a student studying in the school, who was not prepared for the upcoming class 10 exams, police said.

The Rajarajeshwari Nagar police investigating the case have traced a boy who had sent the threatening email.

The police traced the boy late in the night on Monday with the help of the IP address. Laxman B Nimbargi, deputy commissioner of police (West) said, "The school case has been detected, the boy had sent the email to postpone the exam. Since the boy is minor, we cannot share more details about him in the case."

The school management had noticed the email around 8.30 am on Monday and had alerted the police. After a thorough check the police declared the email as a hoax. A senior officer said the boy is studying in class 10 in the school.

First semester examination for the class 10 students were going to begin from July 21. The boy was not prepared for the examination, and so he decided to send the threatening email, assuming that the management will declare holiday for at least two to three days. He created a new email ID to send the email and used the laptop of his parents.

Both the parents of the boy and the school management were shocked after learning that the boy chose such a step to avoid the examination.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bomb threat
Rajarajeshwari Nagar

What's Brewing

Dozens of sea turtles stabbed to death off Japan island

Dozens of sea turtles stabbed to death off Japan island

How Covid-19 can be dangerous in pregnancy

How Covid-19 can be dangerous in pregnancy

Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma

Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma

‘Global city’, let down by infrastructure

‘Global city’, let down by infrastructure

Why Europe is becoming a heatwave hotspot

Why Europe is becoming a heatwave hotspot

US lawmakers aim to protect married same-sex couples

US lawmakers aim to protect married same-sex couples

 