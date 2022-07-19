Hoax bomb threat to Bengaluru school was made by a student

The bomb threat email sent to a private school in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in South Bengaluru was made by a student studying in the school, who was not prepared for the upcoming class 10 exams, police said.

The Rajarajeshwari Nagar police investigating the case have traced a boy who had sent the threatening email.

The police traced the boy late in the night on Monday with the help of the IP address. Laxman B Nimbargi, deputy commissioner of police (West) said, "The school case has been detected, the boy had sent the email to postpone the exam. Since the boy is minor, we cannot share more details about him in the case."

The school management had noticed the email around 8.30 am on Monday and had alerted the police. After a thorough check the police declared the email as a hoax. A senior officer said the boy is studying in class 10 in the school.

First semester examination for the class 10 students were going to begin from July 21. The boy was not prepared for the examination, and so he decided to send the threatening email, assuming that the management will declare holiday for at least two to three days. He created a new email ID to send the email and used the laptop of his parents.

Both the parents of the boy and the school management were shocked after learning that the boy chose such a step to avoid the examination.