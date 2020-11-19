Hold survey of kids selling flowers, toys at Bengaluru traffic junctions: HC tells govt

'Hold survey of kids selling toys at traffic junctions'

The Karnataka High Court has directed the BBMP and the state government to undertake a survey to identify children who are into selling flowers and toys at traffic signals in the city.

The court said it would pass orders under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act after going through the report.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka heard the petition filed by Letzkit Foundation, which stated that children are forced to sell toys and flowers, among other things, on the streets and at traffic junctions.

The court observed that the PIL raises serious issues that must be considered under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act. It said the implementation of the provisions of the Karnataka Prohibition of Beggary Act will also have to be looked into.

“It is a serious issue as children are forced to undertake such activities. They are deprived of their fundamental rights under Article 21 A of the Constitution. Moreover, if the circumstances are forcing them, it may be a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution as well,” the court said.

The court directed the BBMP to take up a survey to identify such children in Bengaluru. Once the survey is over, appropriate directions can be issued for implementation of provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, in particular, Chapter 6 of the act, the court said. It said the BBMP and the state government may involve prominent social organisations for the purpose of the survey.

