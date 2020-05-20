Super-spreader prompts testing in Mangammanapalya

Hostile super-spreader prompts intense testing in Mangammanapalya

Akhil Kadidal
Akhil Kadidal, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 20 2020, 00:10 ist
  • updated: May 20 2020, 00:29 ist
On May 12, the BBMP discovered that a Mangammanapalya clinic had failed to report a positive case in Madina Nagar. P911, is believed to have infected several others. DH FILE/Pushkar V

A COVID-19 patient in Mangammanapalya hid his status with the help of local doctors, prompting municipal and health officials to deploy largescale testing infrastructure to determine the spread of the disease.

On May 12, the BBMP discovered that a Mangammanapalya clinic had failed to report a positive case in Madina Nagar. The patient, P911, is believed to have infected several others.

BBMP officials launched a programme to conduct random testing in the ward from Saturday. “We are aggressively tracking P911’s primary and secondary contacts. We have been contacting everybody on his phone list, but the subject is uncooperative,” explained Anbukumar V, Additional Commissioner (Administration), BBMP.

The official said they would deploy a mobile testing van from Tuesday. “Once the containment area is thoroughly tested, we will expand the testing to the buffer zone,” Anbukumar added. The buffer zone measures about 2.56 square kilometres.

A BBMP officer clarified that authorities have done 60 tests in the ward, including 37 from P911’s family. Six positive cases have been found. “This includes one new case on Tuesday. We are focusing the random testing on P911’s family,” the BBMPofficer said.

Civic officials fear more cases since the extent of P911’s movement before his identification is unclear.

Six cases, one death

On Tuesday, Bengaluru Urban reported six cases, including three who met an infected individual in Padarayanapura. A 32-year-old man identified with COVID-19 after he showed symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI).

The last case is Patient 1364, a 54-year-old male who went to a private hospital in RR Nagar with chest pain. A patient of Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD), the man died at the hospital on Monday.

“We suspected that the cause of death was something else and when we investigated, he had COVID-19,” Anbukumar said. The additional commissioner added that contact tracing was underway.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bengaluru
Coronavirus
COVID-19
testing
BBMP

What's Brewing

New drug can stop COVID-19 sans vaccine: China experts

New drug can stop COVID-19 sans vaccine: China experts

Unusually warm Bay of Bengal made Amphan a super storm

Unusually warm Bay of Bengal made Amphan a super storm

CBI warns against banking trojan 'Cerberus'

CBI warns against banking trojan 'Cerberus'

Indian fuel sales boost signals good times ahead

Indian fuel sales boost signals good times ahead

 