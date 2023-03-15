How Bengaluru-based scientists are removing taboos around menstrual health

Around 550 women from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, pourakarmikas, and other communities recently attended an awareness session on women’s health and hygiene.

The session covered topics such as the use of sanitary pads and measures to be taken to maintain hygiene.

Organised by Scientists & Co, a Bengaluru-based social initiative imparting scientific knowledge and education to underprivileged communities, the event aimed to increase social mobility among the communities towards higher education and empower them to build successful careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Scientists & Co’s Bengaluru-based founder Dr Sweta Raghavan said it is necessary to create awareness among women.

“Many of them either do not have access to healthcare or do not understand the medical jargon. They might just be suffering from menopausal symptoms. It is important that we help them understand these symptoms,” Sweta said.

Since its inception in 2016, Scientists & Co has interacted with 1,549 women in five states — Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The organisation says it has mentored 5,000 disadvantaged students.

“We distribute safe, reusable and eco-friendly sanitary pads that can be used for up to 36 months.

“We aim to impart knowledge and awareness about health, safety and hygiene to these women,” said Sweta, who received her PhD from King’s College, London.

Sweta has done her research in Cell Biology for unearthing novel ways of mitigating lung inflammation arising from respiratory illnesses.