Huntington’s disease on rise, city gets spl clinic

A Center of Excellence for Huntington's disease was opened at Vikram Hospital on Wednesday at a time doctors say the number of patients inheriting the disease is likely to go up in the coming years.

According to experts at Vikram Hospital, the initiative aims at understanding possible prevention and therapy for the disease, where the patients need dedicated care. Around 250-300 families in the city are diagnosed with the disease, the doctors said.

Huntington's disease is a progressive brain disorder where patients suffer emotional issues and uncontrolled movements.

To be a one-stop-shop for patients, the centre will feature a multidisciplinary approach.

Dr Prashanth L K, Parkinson’s disease and movement disorders specialist, said the centre has movement disorder specialists, psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, neuropsychologists, physiotherapists and nutritionists. The clinic will run on the fourth Wednesday of every month with prior appointments.

He pointed out that the number of Huntington’s disease patients was on the rise, and they require more specialised attention and care.

The disease stems from genetic factors which are typically inherited from parents. Mutation within the gene coding for the Huntingtin protein affects a person’s normal functioning and may lead to complete dependency, according to doctors.