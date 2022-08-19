I-Day BMTC ridership crossed 61 lakh

I-Day BMTC ridership crossed 61 lakh

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 19 2022, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 01:51 ist

The experiment to make its bus services free on Independence Day saw the BMTC's ridership hit an all-time record of 61 lakh, the corporation said on Thursday.

In a release, BMTC's Chief Traffic Manager said a total of 5,051 buses operated on the day  and carried 61.47 lakh riders. It is more than double the average daily ridership of 28 lakh recorded in August 2022.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
BMTC
Independence Day

What's Brewing

700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study

700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study

Covid jab coverage in poorer countries hits 50%

Covid jab coverage in poorer countries hits 50%

Govt's face recognition system can see through mask

Govt's face recognition system can see through mask

Over 30% of Indian employees want to change jobs: PwC

Over 30% of Indian employees want to change jobs: PwC

NASA's giant SLS rocket on launchpad for Moon trip

NASA's giant SLS rocket on launchpad for Moon trip

 