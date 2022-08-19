I-Day BMTC ridership crossed 61 lakh

The experiment to make its bus services free on Independence Day saw the BMTC's ridership hit an all-time record of 61 lakh, the corporation said on Thursday.

In a release, BMTC's Chief Traffic Manager said a total of 5,051 buses operated on the day and carried 61.47 lakh riders. It is more than double the average daily ridership of 28 lakh recorded in August 2022.