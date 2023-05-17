IISc hosts discussions to advance global TV tech

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) are hosting international experts in deliberations on enhancing the quality of television content transmission.

The meetings featuring the International Telecommunication Union (ITU)’s Study Group 9 commenced at the IISc campus here on May 9 and will be on till May 18.

DoT’s Telecommunication Engineering Centre is IISc’s partner in organising the SG9 meetings, being hosted by India for the first time.

Themed around broadband cable and TV/audiovisual content transmission and integrated broadband cable networks, the meetings were attended by over 200 delegates from countries including Brazil, China, Congo, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Japan, Kenya, Korea, Switzerland, and Ukraine, and representatives of ITU, IISc said on Tuesday.

ITU, a UN agency, facilitates international connectivity in communications networks, allocates global radio spectrum and satellite orbits, develops the technical standards to ensure that networks and technologies interconnect, and works to improve access to Information and Communications Technologies to underserved communities.

Seizo Onoe, director, Telecommunication Standarisation Bureau, ITU, said while future technologies of digital broadcasting were discussed, it was also highlighted that many countries are still facing challenges in transitioning from analog to digital broadcasting.

SG9 looks at different aspects of transmission, distribution, and rendering of cable and broadband TV, after considering contributions submitted by ITU members, of which a large part has come from India.