IKEA to launch first Bengaluru store on June 22

The large-format store will be connected to the Nagasandra metro station

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 31 2022, 16:31 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 16:31 ist
The store will also house one of the largest children's play 'area 'Småland' along with a 1,000-seater restaurant and a bistro serving a mix of Swedish and Indian delicacies. Credit: Reuters Photo

Swedish home furnishings retailer IKEA said on Tuesday it will launch its first store in Bengaluru on June 22.

The large-format store will be connected to the Nagasandra metro station, it said in a statement.

IKEA India also announced Anje Heim as the Market Manager for the Karnataka market. Heim said: “IKEA aims to offer home furnishing solutions that match the aspirations and dreams of the many people of Bengaluru for a better everyday life. IKEA Nagasandra will serve as a one-stop destination for all your home furnishing requirements".

Spread over 12.2 acres, the 4,60,000 sq ft IKEA Nagasandra store will feature over 7,000-plus affordable, good quality, sustainable and well-designed home furnishing IKEA products, the statement said.

The store will also house one of the largest children's play 'area 'Småland' along with a 1,000-seater restaurant and a bistro serving a mix of Swedish and Indian delicacies, it was stated.

IKEA started its ecommerce journey in Bengaluru with a shopping website and an app in 2021.

