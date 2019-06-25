IMA founder's pistol, 50 rounds found in locker

The police recovered a licensed pistol and 50 cartridges (rounds) from a locker at the IMA head office on Monday.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) searched IMA Towers, located on Lady Curzon Road in Shivajinagar, a day after IMA's fugitive founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan said in a video that a lot of gold jewellery and bullion was locked up in the office.

'Not evidence'

SIT chief B R Ravikanthe Gowda confirmed the recovery of the pistol and the cartridges but made it clear that Khan's video would not be considered a piece of evidence in the investigation. Gowda asserted that the SIT was making all efforts to trace the location from where the video was uploaded to YouTube. The SIT is also in touch with agencies abroad to apprehend Khan and bring him back to India for prosecution.

A source in the SIT said documents showed the pistol belonged to Khan and that investigators were considering cancelling the licence and seizing the firearm.