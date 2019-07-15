IMA scam: Mansoor Khan says he'll return within 24 hrs

Absconding Managing Director and CEO of I Monetary Advisory (IMA), Mohammed Mansoor Khan released a second video on Monday and promised to return to Bengaluru within 24 hours and said that he will return all the investments by selling off his properties through the judiciary.

This was Khan’s second video. In the one released on June 23, he said that he would return soon, surrender before police and cooperate with the investigation.

Khan said in the new video that he's been trying to come back to India. He claimed that he's been sick due to diabetes and other health issues and has been bedridden for one month. He also said that he's undergoing cardiac treatment and said that he could not afford medical expenses. He said that he had made arrangements to return.

Khan further said in the video that he should not have fled from India. "I don’t know where my family is, I am not able to contact them," Khan said. "There was no source of communication about them. I trust Indian judiciary, I will come to India within 24 hours, I listed out all my properties so that everything could be recovered and given to investors. The bribe given to officers and politicians can also be recovered with the help of judiciary and given to investors."

He continued, "If we liquidate all our property, we can be able to give money to all the investors. I am coming to India. Hold your scoldings, anger as I am coming to help you. I will fight the case by appointing good advocate. IMA has a lot of assets and investors have no need to worry. Have patience and have hope, I am coming to India as I am only coming for you."

And he discussed his cardiac issue: "I have three blocks in the body, operation is necessary. If operation is conducted now, I am not able to come to India for another one or two months. So I want to come back now, in between, if I die, it is left to God."