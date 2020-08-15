In Covid-19 times, schools go for virtual Independence Day celebrations

In the new normal of online schooling during the pandemic, schools in Bengaluru are set to celebrate the 74th Independence Day virtually.

Many schools have sent messages to students and parents, informing about virtual I-Day celebrations. Some are even conducting drawing, singing, quiz and speech competitions.

T Balakrishna, Chairman of Venkat International Public School, Rajajinagar, said: “Due to the Covid situation, we cannot celebrate the Independence Day without students at school. Therefore, we have deployed cutting-edge technology to celebrate this important day with our students, parents and patrons. Around 2,000 people can join us from across the globe for these celebrations.”

The school will live-stream the celebrations, and has invited the Governor, the chief minister, the education minister and the BBMP commissioner, he said.

Priya Anand, Academic Director of School, TCIS Whitefield, said: “We will be celebrating our national festival virtually for the first time with the TCIS family.”

Ali Sait, the CEO of Tech Avant-Grade, which has partnered with over 75 schools to celebrate Independence Day virtually, said the facility was aimed at celebrating Independence Day with a global audience. Schools can invite over 20,000 viewers to watch the event simultaneously from anywhere and on any device, he added.

The state has also asked the heads of government schools to celebrate Independence Day in the presence of teachers and other staff by putting in place adequate safety measures and following social distancing.