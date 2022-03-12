Ind Vs SL Test: Parking banned around Chinnaswamy Stadium  

Bangalore Traffic Police (BTP) has imposed traffic restrictions in the Central Business District (CBD) in view of the India Vs Sri Lanka Test to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium from March 12 to 16.

Parking has been banned on most roads surrounding the stadium on all the five days of the match, including Raj Bhavan Road, T Chowdiah Road, both sides of MG Road from Queen’s Junction to Cauvery Emporium Junction. Alternative parking arrangements have been made.

“Those who come to watch the match can park their vehicles at St Joseph’s Indian High School Grounds and St Joseph’s European School (Museum Road). They can also park on the first level of the Shivajinagar bus station. KSCA members can park their vehicles inside Bowring Institute”, Joint Commissioner (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda said in a press release.

The BTP has made arrangements for pedestrians to enter the stadium from gates 1 to 21, and urged the public to use BMTC buses and the metro on match days to avoid traffic jams. “After the match, metro trains will be available and BMTC buses will be plying to all parts of the city.”

