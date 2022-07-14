Infosys Science Foundation opens office in Bengaluru

Thirteen years since its inception, the Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) has opened its home address in the city, of Jayanagar.

The not-for-profit trust, set up in 2009, on Thursday announced plans to shape the new facility as a space for interdisciplinary collaborations and conversations — a platform that draws on the city’s scientific, cultural and artistic elements toward building a knowledge society.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, Infosys co-founder and president, ISF board of trustees, said while Bengaluru was unique for its congregation of science, liberal arts and research, and its startups and IT companies, these communities were not engaging enough with each other.

N R Narayana Murthy, Infosys founder and ISF trustee, said India needed to acknowledge the efforts of the country’s researchers in their fight against the “grand problems” pertaining to education, healthcare, nutrition and shelter.

“Our science, mathematics and engineering researchers are the country’s front-line warriors in our war against our grand problems. That is why we must encourage them,” Murthy said addressing the audience virtually.

The foundation has been honouring the achievements of contemporary researchers and scientists with the annual Infosys Prize. The prize is instituted for achievements in engineering and computer sciences, humanities, life sciences, mathematical sciences, physical sciences and social sciences.

The opening day saw young ideators and researchers speaking in a segment titled ‘Portrait of a Young Scientist in India’, about their challenges and aspirations. The speakers, while presenting highlights of their work, underlined issues, including inadequate research funding and the under-representation of women in scientific careers.

A panel discussion on ‘Enabling Arts and Sciences Through Public Spaces’ was held as part of the opening.