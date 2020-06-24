IPS officer tests Covid-19 positive in Bengaluru

A 46-year-old IPS officer who is serving as commandant in Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday night. Soon after the results came positive, the officer was rushed to Manipal hospital and is undergoing treatment.

The officer was in constant touch with the lower rung of KSRP in Bengaluru who were under quarantine and had counselled them often and gave them moral support to be mentally strong during the quarantine period.

Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, (KSRP) confirmed that the officer tested positive for novel coronavirus. We are in the process of identifying how the officer got the infection. His primary and secondary contacts are also being collected, Kumar said. Already few primary contacts have been identified including his family members, his office and residence staff and they have been quarantined. The office of the infected officer has been sealed down after fumigation.

Four more policemen tested positive for Covid-19:

Two police constable a from Kengeri police station in West Bengaluru tested Covid-19 positive on Wednesday morning. An assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) and a constable attached with City Market police station also tested positive. All four officers have been admitted in Covid-19 wards. Both the stations are fumigated by the BBMP officers and they have been sealed down for 48 hours.