Jain varsity, NTTF partner to offer BVoc course

Jain (Deemed-to-be University) and Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) have tied up to offer the Bachelor of Vocational Education (BVoc) degree and skill-oriented training to students.

The collaboration will help students who have cleared class 12 exams to concurrently pursue vocational education offered by Jain (Deemed-to-be University) while enrolling for a three-year diploma at NTTF. The certificates and the degree will be endorsed by the university, a press release said.

Dr Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor, Jain (Deemed-to-be University), said: "Providing access to skill-improving programmes along with a degree will contribute towards creating skilled youth to build flourishing economies. With high-quality teaching skills and pedagogy from both the institutions, I am sure this collaboration will deliver an engaging and meaningful instruction to the students."

Dr N Reguraj, MD, NTTF, said: "It is a significant move that will enable many students to take a firm step towards their career goals and prepare to meet the challenges of tomorrow. We look forward to working together and investing in education, training and jobs, and opening up entrepreneurship opportunities."