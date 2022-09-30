Doctors examine schoolchildren with heart ailments

Jayadeva doctors examine government schoolchildren with heart ailments

Of the 12 students, only one was recommended for further follow-up

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 30 2022, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 22:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The first batch of government schoolchildren from Bengaluru who were diagnosed with heart-related ailments underwent investigation at the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences on Friday.

Of the 12 students, only one was recommended for further follow-up. "We did an echocardiogram for all the 12 children who were reported with a heart murmur, and only one child needs follow-up care," said Jayadeva Institute director Dr C N Manjunath.

He further added that the rest have an innocent heart murmur and there is no structural heart-related issues. "But we have asked the organisation to bring all the children diagnosed with a heart murmur for an echocardiogram. We cannot ignore a murmur, recurrent fever, feeding difficulties, discoloration and pneumonia," he said.

As many as 73 children between the age group of 3 to 16 years from 75 government schools and anganwadis in various parts of Bengaluru were diagnosed with heart aliments during the health screening by Careworks Fioundation (CWF).

Over 11,276 children were screened. The health reports of some children are still pending. DH published a detailed report on this in its September 29, 2022 edition.

Jayadeva
doctors
Bengaluru
Healthcare

