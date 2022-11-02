Jazeera Airways launches direct Kuwait-Bengaluru service

Kuwait-based low-cost airline Jazeera Airways will commence its direct service to Bengaluru on November 3, flying to the city two times a week — on Thursdays and Saturdays.

The launch is part of Jazeera’s expansion in India and with the new services, the airline now flies to all destinations available under the bilateral arrangement between the two countries, a statement from the airline said on Tuesday.

Romana Parvi, regional manager (South Asia), said the service would connect the Indian expatriate population in Kuwait with India and connect passengers from India to a host of leisure and pilgrimage destinations.

Jazeera Airways’ flights from Kuwait to Bengaluru (J9 431) will depart from the Kuwait International Airport at 17.55 pm local time on Thursdays and Saturdays, and the returning flights from the Kempegowda International Airport (J9 432) will take off at 2 am local time, on Fridays and Sundays, the statement said.

The airline started its India operations with Hyderabad in October 2017. It now serves up to eight destinations in India.