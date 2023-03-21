Kannada actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa arrested over Hindutva tweet

Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa arrested for Hindutva tweet

He was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by a member of the of Bajrang Dal

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 21 2023, 12:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 12:31 ist
Chetan Kumar Ahimsa. Credit: Twitter/ @ChetanAhimsa

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar was arrested by Seshadripuram Police in Bengaluru on Tuesday, a day after his tweet saying Hindutva 'built on lies' went viral.

In his tweet, Chetan Kumar Ahimsa, as he is known, listed out 'lies', adding at the end that Hindutva can only be defeated by truth which is equality.

More to follow...

 

Bengaluru
Chetan Ahimsa
Karnataka
Hindutva
communalism

