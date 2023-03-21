Kannada actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa arrested over Hindutva tweet

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar was arrested by Seshadripuram Police in Bengaluru on Tuesday, a day after his tweet saying Hindutva 'built on lies' went viral.
He was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by a member of the of Bajrang Dal.
In his tweet, Chetan Kumar Ahimsa, as he is known, listed out 'lies', adding at the end that Hindutva can only be defeated by truth which is equality.
Hindutva is built on LIES
Savarkar: Indian ‘nation’ began when Rama defeated Ravana & returned to Ayodhya —> a lie
1992: Babri Masjid is ‘birthplace of Rama’ —> a lie
2023: Urigowda-Nanjegowda are ‘killers’ of Tipu—> a lie
Hindutva can be defeated by TRUTH—> truth is EQUALITY pic.twitter.com/0Yjz4x1aea
— Chetan Kumar Ahimsa / ಚೇತನ್ ಅಹಿಂಸಾ (@ChetanAhimsa) March 20, 2023
More to follow...
