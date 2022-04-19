Karnataka Cabinet terminates Ejipura flyover contract

Due to severe delays, the Cabinet on Monday decided to terminate a contract awarded to Simplex Infrastructure Ltd to construct an elevated corridor in Ejipura on the inner ring road.
The BBMP recommended winding up the contract citing lack of physical progress and a delay of more than two years in completing the project.
“The contract will be terminated and fresh tenders will be invited,” Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
My, gift, my choice: Imran Khan on Toshakhana row
Mandating Hindi till class X in Northeast won't be easy
With 7 T20Is in June, Umran Malik may get India call-up
In Pics | KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s love story
Code of silence & dilemma of anti-doping organisations
Shanghai quarantine: 24-hour lights, no hot showers
Neptune: Ukrainian missile that sank Russia's warship