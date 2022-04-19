Karnataka Cabinet terminates Ejipura flyover contract

Karnataka Cabinet terminates Ejipura flyover contract

The BBMP recommended winding up the contract citing lack of physical progress

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 19 2022, 01:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2022, 02:54 ist
Ejipura flyover. Credit: DH file photo

Due to severe delays, the Cabinet on Monday decided to terminate a contract awarded to Simplex Infrastructure Ltd to construct an elevated corridor in Ejipura on the inner ring road.

The BBMP recommended winding up the contract citing lack of physical progress and a delay of more than two years in completing the project.

“The contract will be terminated and fresh tenders will be invited,” Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Ejipura
Flyover
BBMP

What's Brewing

My, gift, my choice: Imran Khan on Toshakhana row

My, gift, my choice: Imran Khan on Toshakhana row

Mandating Hindi till class X in Northeast won't be easy

Mandating Hindi till class X in Northeast won't be easy

With 7 T20Is in June, Umran Malik may get India call-up

With 7 T20Is in June, Umran Malik may get India call-up

In Pics | KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s love story

In Pics | KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s love story

Code of silence & dilemma of anti-doping organisations

Code of silence & dilemma of anti-doping organisations

Shanghai quarantine: 24-hour lights, no hot showers

Shanghai quarantine: 24-hour lights, no hot showers

Neptune: Ukrainian missile that sank Russia's warship

Neptune: Ukrainian missile that sank Russia's warship

 