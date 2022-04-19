Karnataka Cabinet terminates Ejipura flyover contract

Due to severe delays, the Cabinet on Monday decided to terminate a contract awarded to Simplex Infrastructure Ltd to construct an elevated corridor in Ejipura on the inner ring road.

The BBMP recommended winding up the contract citing lack of physical progress and a delay of more than two years in completing the project.

“The contract will be terminated and fresh tenders will be invited,” Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

