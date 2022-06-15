Karnataka CM Bommai promises to restart ‘Onti Mane’ scheme

The ‘Onti Mane’ scheme which was put on hold, owing to the pandemic will soon be restarted, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai promised on Wednesday.

Bommai, who inspected various development works in the Chickpet constituency, said the scheme helped the poor build a house for themselves. “I will pass an order to restart the programme. It was a successful scheme and has helped many people belonging to the weaker sections. We had stopped the programme owing to the pandemic. We will soon decide how many houses should be granted for every ward and issue an order,” he said.

‘Onti Mane’ housing project offers Rs 5 lakh aid for SC/ST, OBC, and minority groups to construct houses in their plots.

Inaugurating the redeveloped Byrasandra lake, the Chief Minister urged the civic body to set up STPs near lakes to ensure only treated water enters the lakes.

Bommai also inspected the progress of the K-100 waterway project aimed at converting the 12 km-long stormwater drain connecting Majestic to Bellandur lake into an attractive waterfront and the multi-level parking facility coming up at Gandhi Bazaar.

“The first phase of the waterway project will be completed in the next three months. We hope that the success of this project will be replicated across other stormwater drains in the city,” he said.