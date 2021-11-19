Karnataka CMO sends back files on 46 BBMP works

In a move that could stall Bengaluru’s infrastructure projects, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has reportedly sent back 26 files pertaining to 46 Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) works without citing a clear reason, according to officials in the state government.

Sources in the Urban Development Department revealed to DH that these files pertain to tenders for infrastructure projects worth Rs 457 crore to be taken up in various parts of the city. Further, the sudden move by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has set tongues wagging in the corridors of power as it is seen to be ‘unusual’.

The CM’s approval is a must as all the 46 works are funded by the state government under the Nagarothana programme, according to officials. The files comprised works from different departments of the BBMP including road infrastructure, solid waste management and stormwater drains.

“The CM has the right to either reject the work or approve it. But sending files back without indicating a clear reason is unusual,” a source said. Most of these files were initially kept on hold citing byelections to Sindgi and Hangal Assembly constituencies.

On the contrary, in a surprise move, Bommai has approved works pertaining to just the Krishnarajapuram Assembly constituency, according to the CM’s letter, a copy of which DH accessed.

This is reportedly being done on the insistence of Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj, who had spent considerable time campaigning in Hangal.

The CM’s action has left many legislators unhappy. A Congress MLA from Bengaluru wondered how the CM could approve only works belonging to Krishnarajapuram and return files pertaining to the remaining constituencies. “It looks like the CM is concerned only about the citizens of Krishnarajapuram,” he said.

A senior BJP MLA, on condition of anonymity, said a few files were sent back sometime ago but the CM has now started clearing the files one by one. “At least two works pertaining to my constituency that were returned earlier have been cleared in the last one week,” the MLA said.

Sources privy to the development said each file is expected to undergo a second round of scrutiny. “Only those contractors who are able to keep the people in power in good humour will get their works approved. Many works may be permanently dropped,” a contractor said.

Recently, the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association had written to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) against the state government over “rampant corruption” in awarding projects. The association also stated that bills worth Rs 17,000 crore were due at the end of October.

