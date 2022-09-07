Karnataka: Former Nimhans director Prof Shankar no more

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 07 2022, 23:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2022, 03:44 ist
Prof Dr S K Shankar. Credit: DH Photo

Prof S K Shankar, emeritus professor of neuropathology and former director of Nimhans, died on Monday. He was 75.

A highly revered teacher of neuropathology and neurosciences, Prof Shankar served Nimhans for 38 years.

He was considered a pioneer in biobanking and established the first and the only Brain Bank in India at Nimhans, Bengaluru, to support research in neuroscience in the country. 

Considered the father of Brain Banking in India, he received the Pioneer in Biobanking Award from the Biobank of India Federation. 

A lifelong crusader of organ donation, he donated his brain, eyes and heart to
support neuroscience research and teaching in the country. 

He established the Neuropathology Brain Museum and opened it to the public and schoolchildren to disseminate neuroscience knowledge and “sow the seeds of neuroscience” in young minds.

