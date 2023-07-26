Karnataka forms panel to beautify public spaces

The state government on Tuesday formed an eight-member committee to suggest ideas to beautify the city’s public and abandoned places.

The committee will collaborate with city-based Srushti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology, which has been appointed as the academic partner.

Members of the committee include Jayaram Raipura, special commissioner (finance) at BBMP; Naresh Narasimhan (architect); Ragunandan Ramanna (social service); Prashanth Prakash (tech industry); Krishna Kumar (art designer and heritage restoration expert); KY Narayanaswamy (literature); Devara Konda Reddy (historian); Shashidhar Bharighat (arts and dramatics); and B Ravichandran (citizen).

The committee will consider sprucing up the space under flyovers for public benefit, beautifying empty road corners, painting walls of government buildings, creating amphitheatres to host cultural events, adding more open spaces, and increasing reading rooms in open public places.

Raipura said the government will study over 30,000 citizen suggestions following the launch of the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ campaign by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar last month.

"The inputs will be divided into seven themes such as better governance, framing citizen-centric policy and service delivery, geo-spatial planning and resource allocation for infrastructure development," the BBMP said in a press release.