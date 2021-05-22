Karnataka govt decides to stick red tape outside houses of home-isolated Covid-19 patients in Bengaluru

This pandemic season, "red-tapism" will have a new meaning in Bengaluru.

The government has decided to stick a red tape outside the house of home-isolated patients in the city, according to Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali, who is the minister in charge of the Covid-19 helplines and war rooms.

The red tape is a part of the government’s effort to strengthen home isolation of Covid-19 patients, which admittedly has been lax during the ongoing second wave of the infection.

“I agree that there’s been laxity this time around when it comes to monitoring home-isolated patients. Last year, the police were active in the villages in monitoring home-isolated patients. But this time, there have been issues with coordination on the ground,” Limbavali told reporters. “The process to rectify this has started.”

The minister said the government was mindful of a High Court directive that such patients should not be shamed or insulted. “Still, we must make the neighbourhood aware that there’s a Covid-19 patient in a particular house,” he said. “Our volunteers are identifying home-isolated patients by informing the neighbourhood and measures are being taken in the districts. In Bengaluru, red tape will be stuck outside patients’ homes,” he said.

There are 1.58 lakh persons in “active quarantine” in Bengaluru, according to the State Covid-19 War Room. The number is higher in the districts.

“Cases are going up because home isolation isn’t being implemented properly,” Limbavali said, urging home-isolated patients to make use of 289 Covid Care Centres (CCC) in 227 taluks that have 19,300 beds. “In Bengaluru, the BBMP has started 48 triaging-cum-CCCs. The Covid-19 cases aren’t coming under control because people are roaming outside instead of making use of these facilities,” he said.

He said task forces had been constituted in every village to monitor home-isolated patients. “In cities and assembly constituencies, volunteers have been deputed to work with health staff to monitor. Our war rooms are also taking up reality checks to see what (patients) are up to,” he said.

“But in my experience, some 25% of them give the wrong address or mobile number. Or, their number is switched off. Our volunteers are searching for such people physically,” Limbavali added.