Karnataka govt orders stringent enforcement of 'night curfew' in Bengaluru

As Bengaluru is witnessing a gradual surge of daily Covid-19 cases in the past few days, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the city police have geared up for stringent enforcement of the night curfew orders.

A decision in this regard was taken at a coordination meeting between the BBMP and the police department held on Monday late evening.

Briefing the meeting, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commissioner, BBMP reportedly said, "Currently the night curfew from 10:00 am to 5:00 am is in force to contain the spread of the Covid infection. But the same is not enforced strictly and we require the police department's cooperation for stringent enforcement of the orders."

BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh directed the officials of both the department to work in coordination with each other and create awareness on Covid appropriate behaviour. "If the public refuses or fails to adhere to the rules, such citizens shall be penalised. If need arises, cases under NDMA Act shall also be registered," he directed.

Observing that crowded areas like marketplaces, malls, hotels and temples are failing to follow the Covid protocols, Rakesh Singh said, "The BBMP officials must visit these crowded areas along with the police personnel and review the situation on daily basis. More and more awareness be created among the public."