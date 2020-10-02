Karnataka HC stays construction of anganwadi inside Tagore Park

In an interim order, the high court on Thursday stayed the construction of a three-storey anganwadi building inside Tagore Park in RT Nagar, North Bengaluru.

An anganwadi is a government-run child care centre. The BBMP is digging up the park playground for the construction of the anganwadi building.

S R Varambally, a retired government employee, and another local resident have filed a PIL petition, arguing that zoning regulations do not permit the construction of an anganwadi inside a public park. The site of Tagore Park, located between 3rd and 1st crosses in RT Nagar, was earmarked for the park, as is evident from the records of the BDA and the BBMP, the petitioners informed the court, adding that they learnt about the construction through RTI applications.

The petitioners said that out of 2,387 square metres of the park, some area is used as a playground while the remaining portion has been turned into an organic compost pit.

Hearing the petition, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka issued notices to the respondents and stopped the construction until November 5.