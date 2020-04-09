Karnataka Police sets up COVID-19 fact-check website

To put a stop on the fake forwards about coronavirus -- falsely framing a particular community by sharing photos and videos on social media by some netizens which is creating hate -- the Karnataka state police have launched a new section (landing page) of fact checks in the Karnataka State Police official website.

People can now verify the facts in the controversial videos, photos or posts of false messages through 'factcheck.ksp.gov.in'.

The DG and IGP Praveen Sood in his tweet stated that the fact check section has been launched. "Launching now: Karnataka State Police Fact Check - Don't fall for fake news".

According to a senior officer, the police tried uploading a few fact-check news on Wednesday and launched it on Thursday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Many people were involved in disturbing the peace across the state by sharing old videos, photos unrelated to Corona with het intention of creating hatred on a particular community, he said.

Some people blindly believe them and share the same on their social media accounts and with their contacts, hence this initiative. Now people should check our website whenever they get controversial forwards on Corona, the officer added.

Track state-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

After following a few fake posts, Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao had recently warned people not to share unwanted, unrelated videos to create hate. He had further stated that such people will be booked under stringent provisions of National Disaster Management Act and other appropriate sections of IPC.

The fact-check section in the website has already updated nine recent fake incidents including the video of people sneezing to spread Coronavirus at the Hazrat Nizamuddin mosque in

Delhi, the call for standing ovation for PM Modi on 12 April at 5 pm, and other issues which went viral on social media.

They have clarified that these messages and videos are fake.