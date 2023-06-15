K'taka: Shakti scheme costs Rs 21 cr in 3 days

Karnataka's Shakti scheme costs Rs 21 crore in 3 days as ridership soars

If Tuesday's ridership is anything to go by, the scheme will cost the government nearly Rs 4,000 crore annually

Muthi-ur-Rahman Siddiqui
Muthi-ur-Rahman Siddiqui, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jun 15 2023, 02:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 08:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Public transport ridership in Karnataka set another record on Tuesday as more than 1.16 crore people travelled by RTC buses, including 51.52 lakh women under the Shakti scheme. 

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) alone ferried 40.17 lakh people. Over half (20.56 lakh) were women who used the free bus travel scheme. 

The KSRTC ridership stood at 38.27 lakh, including 13.97 lakh under the Shakti scheme. The NWKRTC ferried 22.53 lakh and the KKRTC 15.67 lakh passengers, including 11.08 lakh and 5.89 lakh, respectively, under the scheme. 

The scheme cost the state government Rs 10.82 crore on Tuesday and Rs 21.05 crore in the first three days. 

If Tuesday's ridership is anything to go by, the scheme will cost the government nearly Rs 4,000 crore annually, roughly the same as estimated (Rs 4,051.56 crore). 

On the flip side, increased ridership has caused bus overcrowding, especially in North Karnataka. 

The BMTC's Tuesday ridership (40.17 lakh) is among the highest, a senior official said. The highest-ever ridership was clocked on August 15, 2022, when the BMTC carried 62 lakh passengers as it offered free rides to the public to commemorate the 75th year of Indian independence. 

With the Shakti scheme generating sustained demand, the BMTC will consider increasing or rationalising bus schedules, a senior official said. The transporter ran 5,555 bus schedules on Tuesday and 5,554 on Wednesday. 

"We will wait at least 15 days. Initial trends can be misleading. We need to observe passenger movements and their destination. Only then can we increase schedules or make other changes," the official told DH

Metro ridership unaffected 

Not only did Namma Metro ridership remain unaffected, it actually saw a marginal increase on the first two weekdays (June 12 and 13) of the Shakti scheme. 

Metro trains carried 6.32 lakh passengers on June 12 and 6.15 lakh on June 13. The ridership on June 11, the first day of the scheme, was 5.18 lakh. 

Metro's daily average ridership was 5.70 lakh in April and 5.62 lakh in May, data shows. 

Compared with June 5 and 6 figures, ridership for the first two weekdays has remained constant. There's actually a slight uptick, said B L Yashavanth Chavan, Chief Public Relations Officer, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). 

He, however, said it was too early to reach conclusions. "We need data for longer periods," he added. 

 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
free bus service
BMTC

Related videos

What's Brewing

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

 