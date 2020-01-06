Kerala girl alleges rape, forced conversion; meets Rao

The city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao has ordered a special inquiry by the additional commissioner in connection with sexual harassment on a girl from Kasargod and the allegation that there were attempts to convert her to another religion.

Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje, along with the victim, met Rao on Sunday and gave a complaint that two youths from Kasargod had raped her and forced her to convert to their religion.

A complaint has been filed in the Kasargod police station, but no action has been taken against them. Since both the accused work in Electronics City police station jurisdiction, she urged the police to arrest them.

Preliminary probe

Rao said he was yet to gather information about the case and he had directed the additional commissioner to conduct a preliminary investigation and submit a report.

After filing a complaint, Shobha told reporters that she has been sexually harassed ever since she was a minor. The girl then sought the MP’s help. She has been sexually harassed in Kasargod, Mangaluru and Bengaluru and the accused forced her and her family to convert to their religion, Shobha said.