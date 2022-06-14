KMF protest on June 15 at Freedom Park

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) will organise a protest at Freedom Park on June 15 to urge the government to raise milk prices.

With the slogan ‘Namma Haalu Namma Hakku’, they contend that other states pay a much higher price to milk producers.

Members of the federation demanded that the state must take note of the losses incurred by manufacturers due to the low price of milk in Karnataka and raise the minimum price to Rs 50.