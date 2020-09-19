Koramangala flyover stuck in land acquisition hurdle

The wait for the elevated corridor between Sony World and Kendriya Sadan Junctions in Koramangala could be longer than expected since only 55% of the work has been finished.

The project began in October 2017 with the promise to cut the commute time between Domlur Flyover on Inner Ring Road and Kendriya Sadan Junction by 30 minutes and reduce traffic on Koramangala 100 Feet Road.

After several missed deadlines, the BBMP was hoping to complete the flyover by September. But BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said only 55% of the work is complete with the civic body struggling to acquire land in some pockets.

Officials revealed that the delay is primarily due to encroachment by 46 private buildings and three government properties.

After inspecting the flyover on Friday, the commissioner said the work is costing Rs 203 crore. Thirty-two per cent of the money has been sanctioned to the contractors. Since one ramp is coming up near the St John’s Research Institute, the BBMP asked the institute to provide land for the project. The required land has not been handed over yet, prompting the civic body to hold a meeting with the institute authorities.

The commissioner also said the BBMP will hold monthly review meetings with the contractors to check the progress. He further added that 67 of 81 pillars for the flyover have been completed.

The elevated corridor will pass through seven junctions, including Egipura Main Road, Sony World, Kendriya Sadan, and Koramangala BDA junctions.

Twenty-three trees will be relocated and the branches of 83 trees will be trimmed for the flyover, which will have four ramps. The corridor will cut down traffic in the area by 39.67%.

Local residents asked the commissioner to remove the construction materials piled on the footpaths and install streetlights as well.