KSPCB to take action against polluters of lake in Bengaluru outskirts

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has informed the Southern Bench of the NGT that it will take steps to identify polluters of Yele Mallappa Shetty Lake in Avalahalli village on Bengaluru-Hoskote Road and issue notices to them.

The KSPCB in its affidavit before the National Green Tribunal said that the entry of sewage into the lake was from unauthorised layouts in 110 villages near the water body.

The Bench was hearing a petition seeking remedial action against pollution in Yele Mallappa Shetty Lake. It earlier asked the KSPCB to submit an action taken report on maintaining the cleanliness of the lake.

The Board also said the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) stated that the work for providing underground drainage systems to 110 villages along with terminal sewage treatment plants (STP) will be completed only by 2025.

The KSPCB also said that the BWSSB has informed them that short and long term measures are being taken to prevent the entry of sewage into the water body and sought time till December 2022 to carry-out short term measures and time till December 2027 to implement long term measures.

On encroachment of the buffer zone of the lake by private individuals, the KSPCB said it has sought the details from the BBMP and local Gram Panchayats and will initiate action to evict them soon.

The KSPCB also said that it had insisted on the sewage treatment plant /effluent treatment plants for all units/construction projects covered under consent mechanism throughout the state. Through this process, the Board has ensured that all projects have provided in-house STPs for treatment of sewage and also provided dual plumbing system to reuse the treated water. Action is also being initiated against the defaulters identified by the officers during their inspections, the Board informed.

