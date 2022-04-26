Land getting ready for Yelahanka sports varsity: Minister

The Karnataka government has already acquired 65 acre of land required to set up a sports university at Yelahanka in Bengaluru, Youth Empowerment & Sports Minister K C Narayana Gowda said on Tuesday.

The government has identified 100 acres of land for the campus and the remaining 35 acres will be acquired soon, Gowda said at a news conference at the BJP headquarters here.

Commenting on the Government Flying Training School at Jakkur, Gowda said that the government is taking measures to complete the training of 36 students who hadn't completed the course due to various reasons. In the coming days, 100 students will be trained at the school. Six aircraft and three pilots are deployed for the purpose, he said.

Training of candidates from backward communities is also being taken up at the school on a priority basis, the minister said.

Noting that around 8,000 posts of physical education teachers are vacant in schools, Gowda said that discussions are on to recruit teachers at the earliest. "We have set aside Rs 504 crore for playgrounds in every village," he said.

A sports complex is coming up in Tumakuru at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore with assistance from the central government. Centres to assess the sporting capabilities of children will be set up at Mandya and Bengaluru, he added.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: