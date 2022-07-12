Law student dies after crashing bike into canter  

A 25-year-old biker was killed and his pillion rider injured when their two-wheeler hit a canter parked on Tumakuru Road in Tonachinakuppe village near Nelamangala on Monday morning.

Lakshman Rao, a final-year law student, was riding his 23-year-old classmate Venkatesha’s bike to college in the Tumakuru district with Venkatesha seated behind. Both of them are residents of Nelamangala.

Rao noticed the canter when he got too close and could not control the bike. He crashed into the canter and died of severe injuries. Venkatesha was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Rao’s uncle Manjunath said the canter driver had parked the vehicle without turning on the parking light or putting up the breakdown signal.

Nelamangala traffic police have taken up a case against Rao for his negligent riding and have named the canter driver as the second accused for parking his vehicle in a dangerous manner.

Both vehicles have been seized. Rao's body was handed over to his family after post-mortem, and further investigation is on.