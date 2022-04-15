Library cess delay: Palike earns UDD’s wrath

Library cess delay: Palike earns UDD’s wrath

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 15 2022, 01:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2022, 04:51 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

The BBMP has earned the wrath of the Urban Development department for not releasing the library cess, collected from citizens to the education department.

The department has directed BBMP’s Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta to initiate disciplinary action against officials for not just responding to the notices but skipping the meetings that were called to discuss issues related to library cess. 

In a letter, Rakesh Singh, additional chief secretary of UDD has directed Gupta to share the names of officers and staff who did not respond to the letters written by the department in April, June, and September of last year and a reminder in April this year. Interestingly, the letter also states that the concerned officer did not attend the meeting called on April 13.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
BBMP
library
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight

Indo-Ukrainian couples hold on tight, as war tests love

Indo-Ukrainian couples hold on tight, as war tests love

Around the world in Iftar delicacies

Around the world in Iftar delicacies

First pictures of Alia and Ranbir as husband and wife

First pictures of Alia and Ranbir as husband and wife

In pics | Celebs at Ranbir and Alia's wedding

In pics | Celebs at Ranbir and Alia's wedding

Mumbai's Dabbawalas take off for 'festival break'

Mumbai's Dabbawalas take off for 'festival break'

Dog therapy brings solace to displaced Ukrainian kids

Dog therapy brings solace to displaced Ukrainian kids

Fish bones hold secrets of past climate change

Fish bones hold secrets of past climate change

IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

When mother’s milk becomes poison…

When mother’s milk becomes poison…

 