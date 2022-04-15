Library cess delay: Palike earns UDD’s wrath

The BBMP has earned the wrath of the Urban Development department for not releasing the library cess, collected from citizens to the education department.

The department has directed BBMP’s Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta to initiate disciplinary action against officials for not just responding to the notices but skipping the meetings that were called to discuss issues related to library cess.

In a letter, Rakesh Singh, additional chief secretary of UDD has directed Gupta to share the names of officers and staff who did not respond to the letters written by the department in April, June, and September of last year and a reminder in April this year. Interestingly, the letter also states that the concerned officer did not attend the meeting called on April 13.