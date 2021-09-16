Local MLAs support demand to extend metro train timings till 10 pm

The growing demand among commuters to extend Namma Metro operations received the backing of local MLAs who noted the importance of public transport amid skyrocketing petrol and diesel prices.

Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy said metro services should be available at least till 10 pm. “Petrol and diesel prices are skyrocketing. Cutting short metro services is not right. Officials should take steps to run trains till 11 pm with a frequency of 20 or 30 minutes,” she said.

Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy said the operations should be extended by two hours. “Metro operations have been cut down due to the night curfew. But normalcy has returned. Buses and trains are providing normal service. Metro should run at least till 10 pm,” he said.

Also read: Inconvenienced riders want metro trains to run till 10 pm

Echoing similar views, Chickpet MLA Uday Garudachar pointed out that the metro train is also important to ensure the safety of women.

Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad said coordination among bus, train and metro operations is vital. “All business activities have resumed fully. It is the government’s job to facilitate the movement of people. Metro operations should be extended at least till 10.30 pm,” he added.

Both Hebbal MLA Byrathi Suresh and Dasarahalli MLA R Manjunath said the extension of metro services will benefit those in the labour sector.