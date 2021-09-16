Local MLAs back demand to extend metro train timings

Local MLAs support demand to extend metro train timings till 10 pm

Leaders noted the importance of public transport amid skyrocketing petrol and diesel prices

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 16 2021, 05:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 05:35 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

The growing demand among commuters to extend Namma Metro operations received the backing of local MLAs who noted the importance of public transport amid skyrocketing petrol and diesel prices.

Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy said metro services should be available at least till 10 pm. “Petrol and diesel prices are skyrocketing. Cutting short metro services is not right. Officials should take steps to run trains till 11 pm with a frequency of 20 or 30 minutes,” she said.

Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy said the operations should be extended by two hours. “Metro operations have been cut down due to the night curfew. But normalcy has returned. Buses and trains are providing normal service. Metro should run at least till 10 pm,” he said.

Also read: Inconvenienced riders want metro trains to run till 10 pm

Echoing similar views, Chickpet MLA Uday Garudachar pointed out that the metro train is also important to ensure the safety of women.

Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad said coordination among bus, train and metro operations is vital. “All business activities have resumed fully. It is the government’s job to facilitate the movement of people. Metro operations should be extended at least till 10.30 pm,” he added.

Both Hebbal MLA Byrathi Suresh and Dasarahalli MLA R Manjunath said the extension of metro services will benefit those in the labour sector.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Namma Metro
Metro rail

What's Brewing

DH circulation manager who walked into Test history

DH circulation manager who walked into Test history

'PM gave it': Man refuses to return money sent by error

'PM gave it': Man refuses to return money sent by error

Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out

Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

 