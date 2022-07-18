Locals hold silent protest after boy's electrocution

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 18 2022, 00:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 03:25 ist
Credit: DH Photo

A day after a 12-year-old boy from Kerala was electrocuted in northern Bengaluru’s Yeshwantpur, local residents on Sunday staged a silent protest against Bescom’s “negligence”. 

Rukman, from Kannur’s Chamak village, died after wires dangling from an electricity pole fell on him while he was playing in front of a relative’s house in Sharif Nagar around 4 pm on Saturday. The pole and the ground had become wet due to the incessant rains. 

According to locals, electricity to all houses in Sharif Nagar is supplied through only one pole. They had requested Bescom to erect a new pole and remove the dangerous ones but no action was taken, they added and sought action against the officials concerned. They also demanded compensation for the boy’s family. 

Meanwhile, Yeshwantpur police have taken up a case of unnatural death and launched a probe. Police said the boy’s family didn’t mention Bescom’s negligence in the complaint but promised to look into that as well.

