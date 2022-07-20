Logistics firm UPS launches airport gateway facility at KIA

Global logistics firm UPS on Tuesday launched a new airport gateway facility at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here. UPS will operate a new Boeing 747-8 flight, linking customers in India with those in Asia, Europe and the Americas.

This is UPS is second dedicated airport gateway facility in India after opening its Delhi airport gateway in 2020.

“The Bengaluru facility will provide in-house customs clearance and serve as a cross-border trade link for southern India, giving customers an extended pick-up time of up to two hours, while strengthening supply chains for cross-border trade,” a UPS official said.

With the new flight scheduled to pass through KIA five times a week, and with six weekly flights coming into Delhi, the opening of the Bengaluru gateway is set to almost double the number of flight rotations for UPS in India.

“The 747-8 is the largest aircraft in the UPS fleet, which means more capacity with a payload of 307,000 pounds. The UPS air network features a fleet of almost 600 aircraft delivering to over 220 countries and territories around the world,” the official informed.