Majority of Covid care centres shut down, BBMP retains infrastructure

A drop in fresh Covid-19 cases has prompted authorities to reduce the number of Covid Care Centres (CCCs) in the city over the last few days.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the number of CCCs has been brought down from 60 to 10.

“We have retained the infrastructure at these CCCs,” he said. “As of now, they are inactive.”

To a query on MLAs writing to the BBMP to release beds earmarked for the state quota in private hospitals, Gupta said most of the beds were returned three weeks ago.

"We had marked 13,000 beds from the government hospitals for Covid treatment. As of now, only 5,000 have been retained. Beds under the BBMP quota will be reduced soon," he said.

On vaccine hesitancy, the chief commissioner said vaccination has not seen 100% success in any part of the world.

“About 20% of people don’t show interest for various reasons. We need to create awareness on getting vaccinated. We are roping-in community leaders for this purpose,” he added.

