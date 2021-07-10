Majority of CCCs shut down, BBMP retains infrastructure

Majority of Covid care centres shut down, BBMP retains infrastructure

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the number of CCCs has been brought down from 60 to 10

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 10 2021, 01:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 03:52 ist
Credit: iStockPhoto

A drop in fresh Covid-19 cases has prompted authorities to reduce the number of Covid Care Centres (CCCs) in the city over the last few days.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the number of CCCs has been brought down from 60 to 10.

“We have retained the infrastructure at these CCCs,” he said. “As of now, they are inactive.”

To a query on MLAs writing to the BBMP to release beds earmarked for the state quota in private hospitals, Gupta said most of the beds were returned three weeks ago.

"We had marked 13,000 beds from the government hospitals for Covid treatment. As of now, only 5,000 have been retained. Beds under the BBMP quota will be reduced soon," he said.

On vaccine hesitancy, the chief commissioner said vaccination has not seen 100% success in any part of the world.

“About 20% of people don’t show interest for various reasons. We need to create awareness on getting vaccinated. We are roping-in community leaders for this purpose,” he added.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid care centres
Bengaluru
Coronavirus
Covid-19
BBMP

What's Brewing

DH Toon | The middle-class is on its own!

DH Toon | The middle-class is on its own!

Lionel Messi tries to slay his ghosts

Lionel Messi tries to slay his ghosts

Billionaires who’re gearing up to blast into space

Billionaires who’re gearing up to blast into space

Olympic fan's world record dream shattered by Tokyo ban

Olympic fan's world record dream shattered by Tokyo ban

Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?

Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?

'Microchip manicure' turns nails into data storage unit

'Microchip manicure' turns nails into data storage unit

What you need to know about global minimum tax deal

What you need to know about global minimum tax deal

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

 