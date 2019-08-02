Mansoor Khan in judicial custody

Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the founder and prime accused in the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam, was remanded in judicial custody after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced him before a court on Thursday.

Soon after Khan landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi in the early hours of July 19, immigration officials handed him over to the ED. He was produced before a court in Bengaluru, and was taken into custody.

Since his arrest, the ED has produced Khan before the court on three occasions in the 14 days of his custody till August 1.

On Thursday, Khan was produced before the Principal City Civil and Sessions Court Judge Shivashankar B Amarannavar who remanded him in judicial custody.

The lawyer representing Khan told the court that his client suffered a cardiac emergency and sought treatment at the Victoria Hospital. According to the Special Investigation Team’s counsel, if Khan has a cardiac emergency, it is better to seek medical treatment at the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, not at the Victoria Hospital.

Judge Amarannavar directed prison officials to provide Khan medical treatment, even if it were at the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research.

The SIT has been requesting the court for Khan’s custody on previous occasions. On Thursday though, no submissions were made in this regard.

Khan was taken to the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on Thursday afternoon, and was given the registry number 7305. Whether to keep Khan at the prison hospital or at a facility outside prison, is a matter that would be decided after a health check up, a source said.