Massive flooding, destruction after heavy rain in Bengaluru

DHNS,
  • Sep 11 2020, 03:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 05:26 ist
Volunteers distribute food packets to the residents of Sri Sai Layout in Hennur. (R) A family cleans their home at Pramod Layout near Nayandahalli on Thursday. DH Photos/S K Dinesh & Anup Ragh T

Heavy rain that battered the city on Tuesday night continued on Wednesday night as well, triggering flash floods in some localities.

The retention wall of a stormwater drain at Pramod Layout near Nayandahalli in RR Nagar zone breached and led to flooding in the area. Through the day people struggled to pump out five to seven feet water from the basement of their houses.

Irate residents said nobody from the BBMP turned up to assess the damage until late into the day.

Several electronic equipment, cars, bikes and furniture were submerged in the flooded water.

Meanwihle, Sri Sai Layout in Vaddara Palya on Hennur Main Road was inundated on Wedensday night as well.

Stuck indoors 

While the water level receded from seven to four feet, almost all the roads in the layout were overflowing, forcing people to stay indoors. They were unable to even step out to buy essentials.

A few volunteers had distributed water bottles and food meal packets to the local residents.

