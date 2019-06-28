Medicines, groceries seized from IMA depots

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) checked three warehouses of the IMA Group in the city on Thursday and recovered Rs 1.2 crore worth of goods.

Sleuths raided the warehouse of Mulberry Greens, the IMA-run supermarket situated on St Thomas Road in Maruthi Seva Nagar, and seized commodities and household articles worth Rs 45 lakh.

Another team raided the Mulberry Greens outlet at NS Palya in BTM 2nd Stage and recovered goods worth Rs 68 lakh and Rs 41,000 in cash.

A third raid on Frontline Pharma’s central warehouse on Tannery Road yielded Rs 15 lakh worth of medicines and medical equipment besides health and beauty products. A senior police officer said searches on the properties of the IMA Group would continue.