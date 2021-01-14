Metro line to Anjanapura inaugurated, to be opened for public from Friday

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the 6.29 km metro line from Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura by flagging off a train at the Konanakunte metro station. It will be opened for the public from Friday.

This is the first of the Phase 2 works to be commissioned, following repeated delays after work began on the line in 2016. It extends the Green Line from Nagasandra to Anjanapura.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) hopes to commission the Mysore Road-Kengeri (7.5 km) extension line in the west by the end of June.

The complete works on Phase 2, which contains a metro network of 74 km, are set to be completed by 2024 at a cost of Rs 30,695 crore.

On the occasion, the CM also inaugurated a 73-metre long and 4-metre foot-over bridge across NH 48 for providing safe access and connectivity to the Nagasandra Metro station. BMRCL also opened the MG Road Metro station to be used as a foot-over bridge.