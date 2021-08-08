Metro services on Purple Line to be partially hit on August 11, 12

In view of the safety inspection of the extended Purple Line from the Mysuru Road station to Kengeri station, there will be no train services at three stations on August 11 and 12. Train services will not be available at the Attiguppe, Deepanjali Nagar and Mysuru Road stations.

In a release, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said trains will be ply between the Baiyappanahalli and Vijayanagar metro stations from 7 am to 8 pm during the two days. Normal services will be restored on April 13.

There will be no change in the operations on the Green Line, the release said.

