Minister seeks Rs 50 crore to develop polluted Hosakerehalli Lake

Horticulture Minister N Munirathna, who represents the RR Nagar Assembly constituency, has sought Rs 50 crore for the development of Hosakerehalli Lake, which is spread across 59.26 acres.

The lake received Rs 5 crore last year, but there is no sign of any work being undertaken around the waterbody so far.

In a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Munirathna stated that a part of the lake was illegally encroached upon while construction debris and garbage have been dumped along its boundaries.

“The number of complaints from residents to fix the lake is increasing. The deteriorating condition of the lake is posing a threat to their health and well being,” the letter states.

Munirathna has sought a Rs 50-crore grant under the CM’s Amrut Nagarothana programme where Rs 230 crore has been set aside for the development of 67 lakes.

In return, Bommai has directed the additional chief secretary of the Urban Development Department to look into the request by looking into the availability of funds.

Interestingly, the RR Nagar MLA had asked for Rs 100 crore for the development of Hosakerehalli and Kenchanahalli lakes when B S Yediyurappa was the chief minister. The legislator had said the lakes were filled with sewage and construction debris.

In response, Yediyurappa had directed the finance department to release only Rs 10 crore for the development of both the lakes.

Except for the incomplete foundation work to build the fencing, the lake has not see any sign of development work so far.

A local said the lake requires funds for holistic development as the stench is unbearable. “The lake has become a dumping ground because it is not fenced properly. The BBMP has built a diversion channel but sewage continues to flow into the lake,” a resident said.